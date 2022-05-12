STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Manapparai murukku, Panruti cashew among 24 products from TN to get GI tag

GI tags are given for products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities and features that are unique to their place of origin.

Published: 12th May 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin being presented a momento by President of FIEO, A Sakthivel, during Southern Region Export Excellence Awards function organised in Chennai on Wednesday | Ashshwinin PrasaPrasaPrasaPrasaPrasa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Manapparai murukku, Thoothukudi macaroons, Udankudi karupatti (palm jaggery) and Panruti cashew and jackfruit, well-known for their unique taste and flavour, are among the 24 products from Tamil Nadu that may soon get Geographical Indication (GI) tags.

Speaking at Southern Region Export Excellence Award event organised by Federation of Indian export Organisations (FIEO) on Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the State has initiated steps to get GI tags for these products to promote them across the globe. GI tags are given for products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities and features that are unique to their place of origin.

At least 43 TN products, including Tanjore paintings, plates and veena; Coimbatore Kora cotton sarees; Kovilpatti burfi; Salem pattu; Erode manjal (turmeric); Nilgiris tea; Srivilliputhur palkova; Palani panjamirtham; and Sirumalai mountain banana, have already got the recognition, the CM said. “These products have a good response in foreign countries.

We should increase their production without compromising on quality. Considering our ability and resources, the State can increase its exports multifold,” he said. The CM said district-level export centres have been established to ensure unique products of the respective districts can be marketed globally.

The CM highlighted the projects announced by the State to boost exports, and urged the FIEO to start an export buying house with private participation to solve problems in improving quality of products to meet international standards and sourcing them from various production centres.

CM asks exporters to help TN achieve $1-tn economy goal

Statalinin also called upon exporters to increase exports from $26 billion to $100 billion to help the government in meeting its ambitious target of $1-trillion economy by 2030.

In 2020-21, Tamil Nadu exported goods worth `1.93 lakh crore and stood third in the country with a share of 8.97% in overall exports. Urging participants to improve the State’s share of exports every year, the CM said his ambition was to make Tamil Nadu number one in India in exports.

He also urged the FIEO to ensure that the Union government scheme of One District One Product is implemented in all districts in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, FIEO regional chairman Israr Ahmed said TN accounts for 40% of all exports from southern states and southern region contributes to 23% of India’s exports. Dr A Sakthivel, president of FIEO, highlighted various industry-friendly initiatives of the government.

What are they famous for?

Panruti jackfruit & cashew: These are unique in taste as they are cultivated in red soil.

Manapparai murukku: Over 1,000 families in Manapparai are involved in its making and selling.
They hope the GI tag would help them get loans

Cumbum paneer grapes: These black grapes of Cumbum valley are available throughout the year across TN

Marthandam honey: Purity is the hallmark of Marthandam honey, produced in and around the village

Udangudi karupatti: Palm jaggery is much sought after thanks to its peculiar taste of “pathaneer”, the
palm juice

Thoothukudi macaroons: This cone-shaped crunchy snack is made of egg white, sugar, and cashew

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GI tag Tamil Nadu Manapparai murukku Panruti cashew
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp