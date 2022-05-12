Manapparai murukku, Panruti cashew among 24 products from TN to get GI tag

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Manapparai murukku, Thoothukudi macaroons, Udankudi karupatti (palm jaggery) and Panruti cashew and jackfruit, well-known for their unique taste and flavour, are among the 24 products from Tamil Nadu that may soon get Geographical Indication (GI) tags.

Speaking at Southern Region Export Excellence Award event organised by Federation of Indian export Organisations (FIEO) on Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the State has initiated steps to get GI tags for these products to promote them across the globe. GI tags are given for products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities and features that are unique to their place of origin.

At least 43 TN products, including Tanjore paintings, plates and veena; Coimbatore Kora cotton sarees; Kovilpatti burfi; Salem pattu; Erode manjal (turmeric); Nilgiris tea; Srivilliputhur palkova; Palani panjamirtham; and Sirumalai mountain banana, have already got the recognition, the CM said. “These products have a good response in foreign countries.

We should increase their production without compromising on quality. Considering our ability and resources, the State can increase its exports multifold,” he said. The CM said district-level export centres have been established to ensure unique products of the respective districts can be marketed globally.

The CM highlighted the projects announced by the State to boost exports, and urged the FIEO to start an export buying house with private participation to solve problems in improving quality of products to meet international standards and sourcing them from various production centres.

CM asks exporters to help TN achieve $1-tn economy goal

Statalinin also called upon exporters to increase exports from $26 billion to $100 billion to help the government in meeting its ambitious target of $1-trillion economy by 2030.

In 2020-21, Tamil Nadu exported goods worth `1.93 lakh crore and stood third in the country with a share of 8.97% in overall exports. Urging participants to improve the State’s share of exports every year, the CM said his ambition was to make Tamil Nadu number one in India in exports.

He also urged the FIEO to ensure that the Union government scheme of One District One Product is implemented in all districts in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, FIEO regional chairman Israr Ahmed said TN accounts for 40% of all exports from southern states and southern region contributes to 23% of India’s exports. Dr A Sakthivel, president of FIEO, highlighted various industry-friendly initiatives of the government.

What are they famous for?

Panruti jackfruit & cashew: These are unique in taste as they are cultivated in red soil.

Manapparai murukku: Over 1,000 families in Manapparai are involved in its making and selling.

They hope the GI tag would help them get loans

Cumbum paneer grapes: These black grapes of Cumbum valley are available throughout the year across TN

Marthandam honey: Purity is the hallmark of Marthandam honey, produced in and around the village

Udangudi karupatti: Palm jaggery is much sought after thanks to its peculiar taste of “pathaneer”, the

palm juice

Thoothukudi macaroons: This cone-shaped crunchy snack is made of egg white, sugar, and cashew