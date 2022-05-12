Relax age limit by two years for govt jobs, urges AIADMK in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The AIADMK urged the NDA government in Puducherry to consider raising the age-limit for government recruitment by two years, not by 10 years, for the Covid-19 period. This comes as political parties, including the DMK and Congress, have been asking for a relaxation of 10 years.



A Anbazhagan, AIADMK east convenor and former MLA, urged the Chief Minister to seek the opinion of legal experts in this issue and order in this regard. He said that in the last five years, over 7,000 government posts have become vacant due to superannuation of employees. But the Congress-DMK alliance government, led by V Narayanasamy at that time, had not filled the vacancies, which is the biggest betrayal for educated youth, charged Anbazhagan.



Currently, with the formation of the NDA government, the vacancies are being filled one-by-one, including with health and the police, he said. Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced that the recruitment process for filling up the vacancies in LDC and UDC posts will commence shortly.



According to the AIADMK leader, the govt can't bring about changes in the matter of age without effecting an amendment in the service rules. Besides, sufficient reasons must be given for seeking amendment of rules for relaxation of age, added Anbazhagan.



The age limit extension by the previous regime in government jobs is a misnomer, said Anbazhagan. Hence, if the affected youth go to Court, the appointment will be held up, he said.



It may be noted that MLAs from various political parties held a meeting on Tuesday at the Committee room of the Legislative Assembly and expressed their opinion on grant of age relaxation. Their views were presented to the CM.