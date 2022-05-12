STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Relax age limit by two years for govt jobs, urges AIADMK in Puducherry

According to the AIADMK leader, the govt can't bring about changes in the matter of age without effecting an amendment in the service rules.

Published: 12th May 2022 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flags

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The AIADMK urged the NDA government in Puducherry to consider raising the age-limit for government recruitment by two years, not by 10 years, for the Covid-19 period.  This comes as political parties, including the DMK and Congress, have been asking for a relaxation of 10 years.

A Anbazhagan, AIADMK east convenor and former MLA, urged the Chief Minister to seek the opinion of legal experts in this issue and order in this regard. He said that in the last five years, over 7,000 government posts have become vacant due to superannuation of employees. But the Congress-DMK alliance government, led by V Narayanasamy at that time, had not filled  the vacancies, which is the biggest betrayal for educated youth, charged Anbazhagan.
 
Currently, with the formation of the NDA government, the vacancies are being filled one-by-one, including with health and the police, he said. Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced that the recruitment process for filling up the vacancies in  LDC and UDC posts will commence shortly.

According to the AIADMK leader, the govt can't bring about changes in the matter of age without effecting an amendment in the service rules. Besides, sufficient reasons must be given  for seeking amendment of rules for relaxation of age, added Anbazhagan.
 
The age limit extension by the previous regime in government jobs is a misnomer, said Anbazhagan. Hence, if the affected youth go to Court, the appointment will be held up, he said.

It may be noted that MLAs from various political parties held a meeting on Tuesday at the Committee room of the Legislative Assembly and expressed their opinion on grant of age relaxation. Their views were presented to the CM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Puducherry govt jobs
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp