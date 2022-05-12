STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two-way bus tickets may get 10% discount

He instructed officials to try and generate revenue from other sources. He also reviewed the free bus ride scheme for women in government buses. 

Published: 12th May 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

TNSTC

TNSTSC bus for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar held a review meeting on implementation of various announcements made in the Assembly with senior officials and others at the Secretariat on Wednesday. 
He also reviewed functions of the transport corporations.

The minister discussed introduction of an automatic ticket vending system, giving concession travel passes online, setting up of an integrated grievance redressal system, and plans to establish LED displays in 16 bus terminuses including Coimbatore, to display arrival and location of buses, according to the press release.

He also discussed giving 10% discount for passengers who book two-way travel tickets online, implementing free travel for children below five years of age, and establishing driver training centres with advanced technologies in Tiruchy, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram, the release said.

He instructed officials to try and generate revenue from other sources. He also reviewed the free bus ride scheme for women in government buses. The press release said ordinary bus services have been increased from 5,865 before May 7 to 7,321 now.

Warning on ‘G’ registration
The Transport Department on Wednesday warned against misuse of letter ‘G’ in vehicle number plates. The statement said only government vehicles with tax and vehicle insurance exemption can use ‘G’ in number plates. It added that vehicles belonging to government boards and public undertakings are not allowed to use ‘G’ registration. Action will be taken if vehicles are caught violating this rule, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SS Sivasankar
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp