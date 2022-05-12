Two-way bus tickets may get 10% discount

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar held a review meeting on implementation of various announcements made in the Assembly with senior officials and others at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

He also reviewed functions of the transport corporations.

The minister discussed introduction of an automatic ticket vending system, giving concession travel passes online, setting up of an integrated grievance redressal system, and plans to establish LED displays in 16 bus terminuses including Coimbatore, to display arrival and location of buses, according to the press release.

He also discussed giving 10% discount for passengers who book two-way travel tickets online, implementing free travel for children below five years of age, and establishing driver training centres with advanced technologies in Tiruchy, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram, the release said.

He instructed officials to try and generate revenue from other sources. He also reviewed the free bus ride scheme for women in government buses. The press release said ordinary bus services have been increased from 5,865 before May 7 to 7,321 now.

Warning on ‘G’ registration

The Transport Department on Wednesday warned against misuse of letter ‘G’ in vehicle number plates. The statement said only government vehicles with tax and vehicle insurance exemption can use ‘G’ in number plates. It added that vehicles belonging to government boards and public undertakings are not allowed to use ‘G’ registration. Action will be taken if vehicles are caught violating this rule, it said.