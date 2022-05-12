Winners of civic awards meet Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: District panchayat presidents, panchayat union presidents and village panchayat presidents who won the Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar award (DUPSP), Village Panchayat award and Village Panchayat Development Plan award from the Union Government called on Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday.

The Tiruvannamalai District Panchayat received the DUPSP award while Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district and Manachanallur in Trichy district received the award for panchayat unions. The village panchayat award was given to the following: Akkaraipatti (Dindigul district), Manmangalam (Karur), Chinnapatti (Madurai), Athikattuvilai (Kanyakumari), Gangaleri (Krishnagiri) and Kattathi (Pudukottai district).

Sathanur (RS Mangalam union) received the national award for best village panchayat while Village Panchayat Development award was given to Thuvar village in Sivaganga district. Kunjappanai in the Nilgiris received the award for children-friendly village panchayat.