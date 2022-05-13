STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

13-day Dharmapuram Aadheenam fest begins

The 11-day festival, which is on till May 22, will feature the much talked-about ‘pattina pravesam’ ritual on the final day. 

Published: 13th May 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Guru Poojai and Vaikasi Peruvizha began at Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt on Thursday. The 11-day festival, which is on till May 22, will feature the much talked-about ‘pattina pravesam’ ritual on the final day. 

The 27th Guru Maha Sannithanam Shrila Shri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Swamigal oversaw the hoisting of the Taurus flag (‘Rishabha Kodi’) in Shri Gnanambigai Gnanapureeswarar Temple in the mutt. 

The festival includes a Thirukalyanam event on May 18, a temple car procession on May 20, a ‘Theerthavari’ (dip) in the Cauvery on May 21 and ‘pattina pravesam’ on May 22.

According to Aadheenam sources, the management has been preparing to make the event one of the grandest in the mutt’s history, accommodating all guests. The Mayiladuthurai RDO had earlier banned the ritual, citing law and order concern and allegations of human rights violations. The ban was later revoked.
Meanwhile, a pubic interest litigation petition was filed in the Madras High Court seeking police protection for the ‘pattina pravesam’ event. 

Raja Sivaprakasam, the petitioner, had expressed concern that those who oppose the ritual might create law and order issues. The court directed the Adheenam to file a petition seeking police protection and instructed the Mayiladuthurai district administration to provide adequate security.

‘Provide security’
As a PIL was filed in the Madras High Court seeking police protection for the ‘pattina pravesam’ event, Justices GR Swaminathan and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Thursday directed police to provide security 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp