13-day Dharmapuram Aadheenam fest begins

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Guru Poojai and Vaikasi Peruvizha began at Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt on Thursday. The 11-day festival, which is on till May 22, will feature the much talked-about ‘pattina pravesam’ ritual on the final day.

The 27th Guru Maha Sannithanam Shrila Shri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Swamigal oversaw the hoisting of the Taurus flag (‘Rishabha Kodi’) in Shri Gnanambigai Gnanapureeswarar Temple in the mutt.

The festival includes a Thirukalyanam event on May 18, a temple car procession on May 20, a ‘Theerthavari’ (dip) in the Cauvery on May 21 and ‘pattina pravesam’ on May 22.

According to Aadheenam sources, the management has been preparing to make the event one of the grandest in the mutt’s history, accommodating all guests. The Mayiladuthurai RDO had earlier banned the ritual, citing law and order concern and allegations of human rights violations. The ban was later revoked.

Meanwhile, a pubic interest litigation petition was filed in the Madras High Court seeking police protection for the ‘pattina pravesam’ event.

Raja Sivaprakasam, the petitioner, had expressed concern that those who oppose the ritual might create law and order issues. The court directed the Adheenam to file a petition seeking police protection and instructed the Mayiladuthurai district administration to provide adequate security.

‘Provide security’

As a PIL was filed in the Madras High Court seeking police protection for the ‘pattina pravesam’ event, Justices GR Swaminathan and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Thursday directed police to provide security