Allow tamil in Madras HC, set up SC bench in TN: Stalin to PM Modi, CJI Ramana

Published: 13th May 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to initiate steps to establish Permanent Regional Benches of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai, apart from the Constitution Bench in New Delhi, to help citizens from across the country get equal access to the apex court.

In a letter sent to the PM and the CJI, the CM also urged them to declare Tamil as the official language of the Madras High Court, in addition to English, and give representation to all sections of society in appointment of judges to the higher judiciary to ensure social diversity and social justice in letter and spirit. “For the past few years, we have been witnessing diversity deficit in higher judiciary.

A broad-based, heterogeneous group of judges alone can reflect the views and values of the society at large, particularly on issues involving historical, traditional, linguistic and cultural matters. Similarly, I am of the firm view that all States must find proportional representation in SC to truly reflect the diverse nature of the Indian society.

This must be included in the Memorandum of Procedure to appoint judges to HCs and the SC to ensure social diversity and social justice,” M K Stalin’s letter said. Explaining the reasons for his demand for Permanent Regional Benches of the Supreme Court, Stalin said, “The federal character of our nation must be reflected by the judicial branch.”

Direct access to SC available only to the rich, says Stalin

“The framers of our Constitution wanted all citizens of this country, rich or poor, to have direct access to the apex court. But this is now available only to those who are geographically close to the Supreme Court and financially privileged,” the CM’s letter said

In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar HCs, Hindi has been declared as the official court language in addition to English. So, what is the impediment in making official language of other States as the official language of their respective HCs, the CM asked in his letter.

“Tamil language, which is both classical and modern, would be perfectly suitable to be used as the court language. Also, making law and justice comprehensible to the common man in court proceedings is integral to the justice delivery system,” the CM pointed out in his letter.

