Caste Hindus preventing us from entering Dindigul temple, say SC people; Peace meeting on May 18

Meanwhile, on behalf of the SC people, the members of CPI had conducted a talk with the caste Hindus, but to no avail.

Published: 13th May 2022 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Citing that the people belonging to the Scheduled Caste community have not contributed money towards the construction of a new temple at Sitharevu in Kavalapatti panchayat union, the caste Hindus in the village have allegedly not been allowing them to worship at the temple.

The issue came to light after the members of Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a road-roko on Vandivaikal main road and courted arrest on Wednesday. Following the protest, the revenue officials arranged a peace meeting between both the communities on May 18.  
 
Sources said Utchikaliamman temple, built some 40 years ago, is in a dilapidated condition as it has been remaining closed for several years due to some administrative issues. "A few villagers belonging to the caste Hindu community built a new temple nearby by collecting donations. They also conducted kumbabisagam this March," they said.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the SC people, the members of CPI had conducted a talk with the caste Hindus, but to no avail.

Speaking to TNIE on the arrest, CPI member S Bala Dhandapani said they staged the protest after getting permission from the police department. "After the protest which was led by CPI State Executive Committee President Shanthanam and District Secretary Manikandan, the revenue officials decided to conduct a peace meeting on May 18," he said.

The people from the Scheduled caste community also claimed the new temple was constructed on a poramboke land.

Palani Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S Sivakumar said earlier people belonging to all communities used to worship at the temple. "At present, both the communities have agreed to try to solve the issue amicably," he said.

Collector S Visakan said the district administration is taking steps to make the temple accessible to all communities. Superintendent of Police V R Srinivasan said RDO had already conducted a meeting and the issue will be sorted out soon.

Caste discrimination Dalits upper castes Scheduled Caste
