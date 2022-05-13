Low yield pushes tomato retail price to Rs 70/kg in Tiruppur

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Low yield has pushed retail price of tomatoes to Rs 70 per kilogram in Tiruppur district from Rs 10/kg last month.



Speaking to TNIE, vegetable agent NY Sihabudeen said, “For the past two months, Tiruppur saw huge arrivals of tomatoes. Thennampalayam Market received more than 40 tonnes of tomatoes from Palladam, Pongalur, Madathukulam and Uduamalaipet. So, retail prices crashed to 110 per kilogram while procurement price was around Rs 5 per kg. But, last week, the arrivals reduced and retail prices climbed to Rs 40 a kg. Just 20 tonnes arrived in the market last two days and the price shot up to Rs 70 per kilogram.”



S Moorthi (40) a farmer from Palladam, “Two months ago, when the retail prices were Rs 10 per kg, a box (14 kilograms) was procured for 100. I cultivated tomato on 1-acre, spending Rs 25,000 on fertilizer, insecticides and labour costs. But, because of the summer heat the flowers did not bloom which resulted in poor yield. Now I am selling at Rs 700 per box.”



R Jagathish, a farmer from Chittambalam village in Palladam said he lost half an acre of yield because of summer. “Due to scarcity of tomatoes across markets in Tiruppur district, I could sell a box of tomatoes for Rs 800.”



Deputy Director of Horticulture Department (Tiruppur), T Suresh Rajan, said, “The harsh weather had a strong effect on crops during March and April, causing the flowers and stems to wither and arrivals dipped in Tiruppur markets. I expect the trend to continue for some time.”