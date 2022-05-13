Mealybugs return to haunt tapioca growers in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Tapioca farmers take another hit as Mealybug pests ravage crop in the district. The horticulture department is offering tips and training to prevent the spread of Mealybug infestation, but it has not been effective, farmers said.



Tapioca is cultivated in over 13,000 hectares in the district. Over the past year, the infestation of Mealybugs has been laying waste to crops. R Kaaliappan, a tapioca farmer from Harur said, “I have been cultivating tapioca for over 15 years. While we often face problems in reaping profits, we have never had a low yield. For the past two years, we are unable to get any yield because of the mealybug infestation. Usually, per acre, we can get at least 15 to 20 tonnes but last year I got yield of 7 to 9 tonnes.”



K Palaniappan, a farmer from Pappireddipatti said, “This year we had taken all precautions to ensure that we do not face losses because of mealy bugs. But they were not effective. The Horticulture department’s recomm-endations have not eradicated the infestation, though they slowed down the spread of mealybugs. We urge the state government to provide at least Rs 5, 000 compensation per care for our losses.”



Additional Director of Horticulture, Rajesh Kannan said mealybugs are difficult to control. “For the past year, we have been educating farmers on pesticide management and natural techniques to curb infestation. This suppressed the spread. This year infestation has been observed in minor pockets. If we implement control measures diligently, the pest can be eradicated.”



Rajesh added, The summer showers are also favourable to farmers as they would wash away the saps from the leaves of the tapioca plants and boost growth.