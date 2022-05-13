STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCSC notice to school education department over clash among Coimbatore students

A mother of a boy, who was beaten up by some caste Hindu students, said, “Usually, a few students play on the ground in the evenings.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Wednesday issued notice to the Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore, and school education department seeking explanation on alleged discrimination of SC students at the Panchayat Union Primary School (PUMS) Nalluthukuli in Pollachi.

A mother of a boy, who was beaten up by some caste Hindu students, said, “Usually, a few students play on the ground in the evenings. On May 7, when five SC students, including my son, were playing, children from another community from a nearby school, threatened them. The five defied them, and the caste Hindu boys, studying in classes IX and X, abused them using caste name and my son was beaten up. He suffered an injury on his face.”

The woman said parents of the other boys threatened and insulted them when she complained to them. “We lodged a complaint against the boys in the sub-collector’s office and police station on May 9, seeking action against parents who are encouraging discrimination among their children. A probe is on,” she said.
An educational official who inquired this issue, told TNIE,

“This clash was between primary school students and high school students. The caste Hindu students scolded the boys using caste name. After that, eight students did not come to the exam last Monday. We have submitted a report with the top officers.” Activists took up the issue with NCSC recently and it sought a report in 15 days.

Notice to CMCH dean
Further, the commission issued notice to the dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) following complaints that sanitation workers were paid less and not provided basic amenities in the hospital. The commission directed the dean to file a reply soon.

