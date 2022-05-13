STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay for school facilities as bail condition, Madras HC directs four suspects

Published: 13th May 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: Some of the government higher secondary schools in Madurai, Tenkasi, Sivaganga and Thoothukudi districts will get funds to establish new toilets and a napkin vending machine  thanks to the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

On Wednesday, Justice Dhandapani granted bail to four persons, accused of possessing banned tobacco products, on the condition that they pay an amount ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh (depending on the case) for providing basic facilities at government schools. 

Maheshwari, who was arrested by the Sernthamaram Police of Tenkasi on April 29 for possessing 160 packets of banned tobacco products and 52 liquor bottles, was told to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to the Government Higher Secondary School in Sundarapandiyapuram for the construction of toilets and bathrooms. She has five more pending cases against her.  

Another accused Antony Raj, who was arrested by the Kovilpatti East police of Thoothukudi for possessing Rs 30,000-worth banned tobacco products, was directed to pay Rs 50,000 to the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kovilpatti. 

Murali and Arun Kumar, who were arrested in a similar case by the Melur police of Madurai, were told to pay Rs 25,000 for napkin vending machine at Government Modern Girls Higher Secondary School in Othakadai and Rs 50,000 to District Educational Officer of Sivagangai for constructing toilets in government girls’ schools, respectively.  

The judge also directed each of the petitioners to execute a bond worth Rs 10,000, with two sureties.

