Plan to build old age homes with temple funds on hold: TN tells Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that utilisation of temple funds for construction of old age homes in three places in the State would be deferred for six weeks, until a petition in this regard is heard by the court after the summer vacation.

Tamil Nadu Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram made the submission before a division bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Thursday when a petition filed by TR Ramesh, president of Indic Collective Trust, came up for hearing. The petitioner contended that decisions on utilising temple funds for other purposes cannot be taken in the absence of board of trustees. When the judges concurred with this, the AG said the funds would not be utilised for six weeks.

Subsequently, the judges posted the matter to June 13 for hearing.