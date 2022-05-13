Stalin chairs first meeting of special agri zone’s empowered panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired the first meeting of the empowered committee for the Protected Agriculture Zone in the Delta districts. Stalin assured in the meeting that no factory that would create an adverse impact on agriculture in the zone would get permission from the State government.

The CM said, “Cauvery delta comprises the entire area of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts and parts of Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur and Trichy districts. Paddy is being cultivated as the main crop over at least 14 lakh acres here and the area has produced 34% of paddy in the State.”

He added that to establish agri-businesses in these areas, such as warehouses with retail outlets, rice mills, coir industries and oil grinding mills, the areas between Trichy and Nagapattinam have been declared an ‘Agro-Industrial Corridor.’ He further assured that the incumbent government wouldn’t grant permission to any industry which would affect farming in the Cauvery delta region.

Besides, he listed out various welfare measures taken by the State government during the last year. Stalin said the incumbent government would take intense steps to get the State’s due share of (Cauvery) water from Karnataka through legal and political means. He requested the people to extend their cooperation to the State government for establishing farm ponds and check dams in the Cauvery delta area to strengthen water resources in the region.

He further assured that his government is keen on protecting the farmers and farm labourers and creating more job opportunities by establishing agro-industries.

