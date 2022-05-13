TN to highlight manufacturing expertise in World Economic Forum at Davos

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will be showcased as an advanced manufacturing hub during the four-day World Economic Forum to be held in Davos in Switzerland from May 22, according to official sources. Official sources told TNIE that a high-level delegation will visit Davos and it is likely to be headed by either Chief Minister M K Stalin or Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

Tamil Nadu Guidance, the nodal investment promotion and facilitation agency of the state, has partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to establish India’s first advanced manufacturing hub (AMHUB) in Tamil Nadu.

“We are chairing the AMHUB, which has around 10 members, including the United States, Denmark, Brazil and Spain. Tamil Nadu is the only State from South Asia to have signed such an MoU with WEF,” a official said.

“We will have a dedicated lounge and own pavilion in Davos where we will showcase the State industrial

eco-system and host meetings. The lounge will have interactive screens and posters. The focus will be on renewable energy, where the State is ranked first, besides on the highest number of factories the State has. It would also focus on the advanced factories like Nokia which runs on 5G.”

While the event is about ‘Industrial Revolution 4.0’, the focus of the State will be on wooing investments. “There will be round-table discussions with CEOs on the sidelines of the event to bring in investments into the State,” the official said.

The first Industrial Revolution used water and steam power to mechanise production. The second used electric power to create mass production and the third used electronics and information technology to automate production. Now, a fourth Industrial Revolution is unfolding, characterised by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres.

The Advanced Manufacturing HUB or AMHUB is one of the 19 platforms designed by the WEF. This platform focuses on engaging the entire regional production ecosystem to identify and address regional opportunities and challenges brought forth by the fourth Industrial Revolution.

Need hi-tech ecosystem

The Advanced Manufacturing HUB or AMHUB is one of the 19 platforms designed by WEF. This platform focuses on engaging the entire regional production ecosystem to identify and address regional opportunities and challenges