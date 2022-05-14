STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Madras HC order, buy-back of liquor bottles in Nilgiris to start from May 15

The Nilgiris district administration has announced buy-back of empty liquor bottles at the rate of `10 per bottle. The drive will be implemented from May 15.  

Published: 14th May 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 05:55 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris district administration has announced buy-back of empty liquor bottles at the rate of Rs 10 per bottle. The drive will be implemented from May 15. District Collector S P Amrith, in a press release on Friday, stated that liquor bottles sold through TASMAC will feature a caption mentioning that `10 will be charged extra and the same will be refunded if the bottle is returned.

Consumers can return empty bottle either at the 70 TASMAC outlets in the district or at centres set up exclusively for the purpose. “A drive was carried out to collect empty bottles from public places and forest areas from May 11. For the purpose, 15 centres have been set up across the district to collect empty bottles in the district,” the Collector said. 

The drive is being launched following Madras High Court’s direction on April 26 to prevent discarding of empty/broken liquor bottles in public places especially forest area. 

The court had expressed deep concern over the harm to animals and damage to environment caused by the discarded empty/broken liquor bottles, and  suggested that a ‘buy-back’ system be introduced to put an end to the menace.

Harming the hills
The Madras High Court had expressed deep concern over the harm to animals and damage to environment caused by the discarded empty/broken liquor bottles in the Nilgiris

