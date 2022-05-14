Covid-19 cases dip in Tiruchy and so has interest to take vaccine

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With Covid-19 cases appearing to be under control, interest among residents to get double-vaccinated has plummeted. Corporation sources said the civic body is getting in touch with about 200 people every day, urging them to take the second jab, but has met with only minimal success.

There are 7,14,997 residents eligible for taking the vaccine in the category of above 18 years. Out of these, about 92% have taken the first jab and 77% the second dose till April 30. Frequent calls and use of mobile teams in the recent days have helped the Corporation slightly increase vaccination coverage in some of the age categories. However, the coverage is improving only at snail's pace as people have lost their fear about the virus.

"We cannot force anyone to take the vaccine. There were only seven positive cases in the city on Wednesday. Several residents ask why should they take the vaccine when cases are under control. Parents of children often express a lot of concern and our doctors clear their apprehensions. In most of the cases, our team would explain to them the protection offered by the vaccine and the need for taking it. Some people listen to us, but others just hang up the call. Nevertheless, we are trying our best to convince them," a senior health official said.

Mobile team workers said the Corporation might have to consider launching a major awareness campaign to convince residents about the need for taking the vaccine.



"Though we were able to make only a slight jump in the coverage, it was done through a lot of hard work. When we approach a vendor or merchant, the person might get angry and claim that he does not have any health issues. A few of them would not even listen to us. I recently met a construction worker who has not

taken the vaccine. He asked me why should he take the vaccine as he had not suffered Covid infection so far. I spent about an hour trying to convince him.



Many of us are facing such persons every day. The Corporation may, therefore, have to consider conducting a major awareness campaign," a health worker said.

Corporation officials said they are considering such factors and steps will be taken.