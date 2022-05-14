STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK govt betrayed TN govt employees: Palaniswami

The DMK promised to revert to the old pension scheme for government employees, but Finance Minister has clarified that it is not possible.

Published: 14th May 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM: AIADMK joint coordinator and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday alleged that the DMK had betrayed government employees by not reverting to the old pension scheme as promised in its election manifesto.

Addressing media persons after inaugurating a free tailoring coaching centre at Meyyanur, he said,  “The ruling DMK completed one year in government, but did not fulfil poll promises except for a few.  The AIADMK government cut losses of the transport department and bought 14,000 new buses, and increased their lifespan from 7 lakh kilometres to 12 lakh kilometres. The DMK promised to revert to the old pension scheme for government employees, but Finance Minister has clarified that it is not possible. The DMK has betrayed government employees,” Palaniswami charged. 

Responding to the allegations, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, who was in Salem on Friday, said, “To improve the financial position, the government is taking necessary steps, and based on the need, the government is hiking some taxes. Chief Minister M K Stalin will decide on hiking bus ticket fare without affecting the public.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami govt employees DMK
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp