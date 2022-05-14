DMK govt betrayed TN govt employees: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: AIADMK joint coordinator and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday alleged that the DMK had betrayed government employees by not reverting to the old pension scheme as promised in its election manifesto.

Addressing media persons after inaugurating a free tailoring coaching centre at Meyyanur, he said, “The ruling DMK completed one year in government, but did not fulfil poll promises except for a few. The AIADMK government cut losses of the transport department and bought 14,000 new buses, and increased their lifespan from 7 lakh kilometres to 12 lakh kilometres. The DMK promised to revert to the old pension scheme for government employees, but Finance Minister has clarified that it is not possible. The DMK has betrayed government employees,” Palaniswami charged.

Responding to the allegations, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, who was in Salem on Friday, said, “To improve the financial position, the government is taking necessary steps, and based on the need, the government is hiking some taxes. Chief Minister M K Stalin will decide on hiking bus ticket fare without affecting the public.”