Intense lobbying begins in DMK. AIADMK for Rajya Sabha seats

CHENNAI: At least two of the sitting Rajya Sabha MPs from DMK are likely to retain their seats as the ruling party is well-placed to secure four out of six seats in the upcoming polls for the Upper House. For the remaining two DMK seats, there is intense lobbying by at least 50 aspirants and the party leadership is yet to make up its choice, it is reliably learnt.

The opposition AIADMK has the needed strength to win the two remaining seats and its ally BJP has sought a seat, according to sources. However, the AIADMK leadership is yet to take a decision on sharing a seat with BJP. If the party decides to keep both the seats for itself, party leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam are each expected to get a seat for one of their supporters.

AIADMK sources said at least 10 former ministers are eyeing tickets and this includes D Jayakumar, C Ve Shanmugam, Valarmathi, Gokula Indira and Semmalai. Of the six MPs whose term will come to an end on June 29, three are from DMK.

According to DMK sources privy to recent developments, since the budget session of the Assembly was held till May 10, Chief Minister MK Stalin didn’t meet many of the party leaders or the aspirants. In coming days, the lobbying is expected to get intense, especially since the next Rajya Sabha polls will only be held in 2024.

A former MP of the party told TNIE, “Since we are the ruling party, our choice of candidates will be keenly watched as to whether different sections are given representation. We have already given space for Christians, Muslims and Scheduled Caste communities.

Hence, many in the party circles are hoping that the leadership should now consider other groups which have not received fair representation so far.” According to sources, many of the aspirants are trying to meet the party’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin to gain his support too. The Election Commission has scheduled the biennial election on June 10. The nominations will begin on May 24 and the last date for nomination is May 31.