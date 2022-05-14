STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No job regularisation after accepting temporary service: Madras HC

The judge also pointed out that the petitioners were fully aware of the temporary nature of their service at the time of appointment.

Published: 14th May 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently observed it can’t approve the practice of employees claiming job regularisation, even after agreeing to the terms and conditions of temporary service. Justice SM Subramaniam made the observation while dismissing a batch of pleas filed by a group of guest lecturers in 2020 seeking regularisation of their service in university-affiliated colleges.

The petitioners had also challenged the G.O. passed by the Higher Education Department in 2019 for re-designating 41 university-affiliated colleges, including the colleges in which they were working, as government arts and science colleges. The petitioners claimed their chance to get regularised in service was affected by this G.O.

However, Justice Subramaniam noted that the petitioners were not appointed in a sanctioned post, and were engaged as guest lecturers on a temporary basis without following the reservation rules. “Continuing to regularise services of irregular appointees will infringe upon the right to equality of persons, who are struggling to secure public employment through an open competitive process in accordance with the recruitment rules,” he observed.

The judge also pointed out that the petitioners were fully aware of the temporary nature of their service at the time of appointment. Moreover, the G.O. re-designating the colleges is a policy decision taken by the government for the benefit of the public at large and the petitioners cannot question the same when it is in no way related to their service conditions, the judge held and dismissed the petitions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp