STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Perambalur village lost 25% of saplings planted under MGNREGS: Residents

Mentioning the saplings to also have perished due to cattle attack, Ayyavu said there is no use in planting them like this.

Published: 14th May 2022 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Saplings suffering from a lack of maintenance at Sengunam village in Perambalur district | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Nearly one-fourth of the 3,000-odd saplings planted at Sengunam village in the district under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at a cost of `14 lakh last year have withered away due to a lack of maintenance, say residents and activists.

They seek urgent action from the authorities to prevent the remaining saplings from meeting a similar end. Close to 3,000 saplings, including neem and tamarind, were planted by MGNREGS workers on the foothills of Sengunam Perumal hill during the onset of the northeast monsoon last year. They were also fenced and maintained till March this year.

There was allegedly no proper allocation of workers towards the maintenance of the saplings after that, leaving the saplings to die in the summer heat, without water. Seeking urgent action to save the remaining saplings, activists last week filed a petition in regard to it with Collector P Sri Venkada Priya. Activist Kumar Ayyavu from Sengunam said, "The saplings were planted in the good intention of greening the village. Workers also took good care of them. But the saplings died owing to a lack of maintenance for over a month."

Mentioning the saplings to also have perished due to cattle attack, Ayyavu said there is no use in planting them like this. “The Sengunam panchayat only plants saplings through the scheme, and fail to take care of them until they grow. Thus government money is wasted. The district administration should hence allocate additional funds to save the remaining saplings. This will make the village greener," he added.

Another resident, a 34-year-old man on condition of anonymity said, "The saplings grew well for three months. They would have grown further automatically had the authorities maintained it until the monsoon this year. But sadly, over 800 saplings died in the village without proper maintenance. More saplings are also withering away without water."

Maintaining planted saplings is more important than planting them, he stressed. When contacted, Sengunam panchayat president Chandra Kannusamy told TNIE, "New job cards were issued to MGNREGS workers. Thus we are unable to maintain the saplings. However, we will resume maintenance of the saplings this week."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambalur MGNREGS
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp