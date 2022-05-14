Promise of permanent jobs remains on paper for 140 Kattupalli fisher families

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been 13 years since 140 fisher families signed a tri-partite agreement with L&T Shipbuilding and the State government, which assured that one from each family would receive a permanent job if they gave up their land for construction of the yard-cum-port at Kattupalli Kuppam in Tiruvallur district. On Friday, the families told reporters not a single permanent job had been created. Since February, 140 workers have been on strike without pay demanding the agreement be honoured.

“The component that convinced us to move out of our village was the promise of the permanent jobs, but we have been betrayed. My son, despite being a BA graduate and undergoing L&T’s industrial training, is still a contract worker drawing paltry wages. I request the CM to intervene immediately,” said Yashoda, one of the 140 made to accept the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package operationalising the agreement in 2009.

P Sukumar, one of the protestors working as welder since 2009 in L&T Shipbuilding, said, “I am paid Rs 16,500 per month, but a permanent employee doing a similar job draws over Rs 50,000.” The families said L&T had sought more time through three-year agreements in 2014 and 2017, each time promising the workers will be made permanent by the end of the agreement’s term.

“Now, L&T has categorically said it will not offer permanent jobs,” said D Anith Kumar, who works as data entry operator. V Manivannan, general manager, Tiruvallur District Industries Centre, told TNIE multiple stakeholder meetings, attended by the Collector, had been held. “The wage negotiation with L&T and workers is at an advanced stage. Most of the demands will be considered and a solution is expected in a week,” he said.

The official said an industrial cooperative service society was formed in 2014 under a mutual agreement between L&T and the workers. “L&T will employ the workers through the society and they will get the benefits of a permanent employee like PF, gratuity, annual increments. The salary will be revised from the current Rs 16,500 to Rs 24,000,” he said. However, the workers have rejected the offer, demanding the original promise be honoured.

“What is happening with the workers is a violation of Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970 and the Industrial Disputes Act. Formation of a cooperative society is an exploitative tool used by many corporates. All agreements between L&T and the workers signed in 2009, 2014 and 2017 promise permanent jobs and the company can’t say no,” said G Ramapriya, an expert on labour law.

C Ezhilvendhan, joint general manager of L&T Shipbuilding, who was part of negotiations, did not respond to TNIE’s calls or messages. An email sent to company’s corporate communications team went unanswered.