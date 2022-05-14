Rains in TN till May 17, Chennai to see cloudy skies

By Express News Service

MADURAI: While Chennaites relish the unusually cool weather, this day-time temperature will continue to be below normal with the regional meteorological centre predicting rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu till May 17.

Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecasted over Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Perambalur and Namakkal on Saturday. The RMC predicts heavy rain over Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipettai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Erode, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Karur, Ariyalur, Dindigul and Theni.

The Ghat region will receive heavy rain till May 17. Chennai is likely to see cloudy skies. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely with maximum and minimum temperature around 34 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees respectively. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Velankannai got highest rainfall of 13 cm followed by 8 cm each Talavadi in Erode and Yercaud in Salem.