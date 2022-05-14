STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rains in TN till May 17, Chennai to see cloudy skies

Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecasted over Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Perambalur and Namakkal on Saturday.

Published: 14th May 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecasted over Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Perambalur and Namakkal on Saturday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecasted over Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Perambalur and Namakkal on Saturday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: While Chennaites relish the unusually cool weather, this day-time temperature will continue to be below normal with the regional meteorological centre predicting rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu till May 17.

Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecasted over Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Perambalur and Namakkal on Saturday. The RMC predicts heavy rain over Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipettai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Erode, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Karur, Ariyalur, Dindigul and Theni.

The Ghat region will receive heavy rain till May 17. Chennai is likely to see cloudy skies. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely with maximum and minimum temperature around 34 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees respectively. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Velankannai got highest rainfall of 13 cm followed by 8 cm each Talavadi in Erode and Yercaud in Salem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Tamil Nadu Rainfall
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp