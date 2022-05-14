Siruvani water supply: TN officials to hold talks with Kerala counterparts soon

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials from PWD and TWAD board are likely to visit Kerala next week for negotiations with their counterparts over maintaining water level at full capacity in Siruvani dam and also seek opening if the 4th valve in the shutter to draw more water.



The water level in the dam has been depleting, and has set off alarm bells in CCMC , which depends on Siruvani to supply drinking water to Coimbatore. Siruvani dam, which is situated in Kerala, is one of the largest source of water for Coimbatore.



As on Friday, water level in the dam was at 18.96 feet against its full capacity of 50 feet. Sources said the water level has reduced drastically because of summer, and around 52 MLD of water is being supplied as against 101.40 MLD earlier. Out of the 100 wards in CCMC limits, Siruvani water is being supplied to 22 wards and 28 villages close to the dam. Officials are managing the shortage by drawing 30 MLD from Pillur, and increased the interval of water supply to 15 from four days.



Meanwhile. calls have grown louder in Coimbatore to open the 4th valve in the Siruvani dam and draw additional water. "At the storage, we can draw up to 75 MLD a day. But Kerala is sharing only 52 MLD," said a senior official of TWAD board - Siruvani division.



"During their recent visit to the city, ministers KN Nehru and Senthil Balaji were informed of the situation and they told us action would be taken at the earliest," the official added.



CCMC deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila said the state government is taking steps to arrange the meeting with Kerala officials. The meeting is expected to be held next week. Both PWD and TWAD board officials of Tamil Nadu will take part in the meeting and find a solution to the problem, she added.