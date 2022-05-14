STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Threat to judges: Anticipatory bail petitions binned

In the said meeting, threatening remarks were made against High Court and Supreme Court judges.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by three persons who were booked for making controversial remarks against judges in meetings held condemning hijab verdict.

The petitioners, Rajik Mohamed and Navab Sha, who were members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath, were booked by Thanjavur Police for organising a meeting in Adirampattinam bus stand on March 18. In the said meeting, threatening remarks were made against High Court and Supreme Court judges.

Meanwhile, another petitioner Mohamed Rafi, who is the State president of Manithaneya Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (MMMK), was the main speaker in a similar meeting held two days later at Melapalayam in Tirunelveli.

Justice K Murali Shankar observed that the speakers had ‘exceeded’ the limits. “On considering the speech made in the meetings, it can easily be inferred that they have been attempting to turn a particular community or a particular section of the community against the judiciary,” the judge added and refused to grant anticipatory bail to the trio.

