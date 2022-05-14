Tiruchy Corporation should provide water dispensers at more locations near market: Workers

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Workers, loadmen, and vendors at Gandhi Market and nearby commercial streets have urged authorities to provide drinking water facilities at more locations in the area. They said the drinking water taps fixed at a few locations and a water tank on Periya Kammala Street are not serving the purpose.

"There are three public taps on Big Bazaar Street. But drinking water is supplied only from 6 am to 7 am and 11 am to noon. So, this is of not of much use to us. Similarly, they have placed a Sintex tank near a transformer on Periya Kammala Street. People are dumping waste near it and some of us are concerned about getting water from the tank. This is insufficient for us as there are about 2,000 people working at various streets near the market," said Mahalakshmi, a vendor on Big Bazaar Street.

With summer at its peak, loadmen and other workers in the area often feel like drinking cold water. "The Corporation has installed several statues and carried out beautification works across the city. Instead of spending money on such works, it would have been better if they had placed a machine to dispense cold

water at least at one location near Gandhi Market. If we feel like drinking cold water, we are now reaching out to pots kept in front of shops on Big Bazaar Street by kind-hearted merchants. We hope the Corporation considers placing a cold water dispenser near the market," said Muniyandi, a loadman at West

Bouleward Road.

Corporation officials said they will consider the issue and take steps.