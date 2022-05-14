STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN, Centre should press for referendum in Sri Lanka: Lankan Tamil politician

He sought support from political parties in Tamil Nadu for a referendum in the island nation.

Sri Lankan Tamils . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Steps must be initiated to find a permanent political solution for Tamils in Sri Lanka, or they will continue to be exploited, MK Shivajilingam, Sri Lankan Tamil politician and former MP, said here on Friday.

He sought support from political parties in Tamil Nadu for a referendum in the island nation. “We are demanding justice for genocide and war crimes on Eelam Tamils, by notifying the International Criminal Court (ICC). If the criminals are charged, we will get remedial justice.

Then, a referendum should take place in the conflict areas (like in Kosovo and South Sudan). The people of northern and eastern Sri Lanka can then vote on whether they want a separate State or would like to live in an united Sri Lanka,” said Shivajilingam. 

Tamil Nadu can hold an all-party meeting and request the Union government to press for an UN-monitored referendum on the issue, he added. Shivajilingam said they also want assurance on non-recurrence of violence and ICC’s intervention in case it happens.

As an interim solution, the political leader said there is a need to merge provinces. “For the past four-five years, in the northern and eastern provinces, there has been no provincial administration. The government must permanently merge the provinces, so the population of Tamils is nearly one-third and they stand a chance to demand their rights.” Earlier, Shivajilingam also met political leaders in Puducherry.

