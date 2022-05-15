19 reception staff in Kallakurichi to help public file plaints

KALLAKURICHI: In an attempt to help the public file complaints more efficiently, reception officers have been appointed across all 19 police stations in Kallakurichi. All the 19 persons, who started work on Wednesday, were appointed on compassionate grounds as they are relatives of personnel who had died on duty.
This idea germinated during a meeting of Collectors and police personnel held in Chennai under Chief Minister MK Stalin. The CM had advised personnel to treat complainants at the police station in a polite manner. Kallakurichi district superintendent of police S Selvakumar then appointed data entry assistants.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior police official explained, each station already has one official posted for this duty. "Now, the assistants will be set to receive the public and guide them toward the concerned official in the respective station based on the nature of the complaint."
According to police sources, these 19 assistants received training over the past three months at the SP's office. Donning plain clothes, the officers aim to help the public in any way.
Source further said in December 2020, one such officer had been appointed in the Avadi Police Station.
