Bill enabling TN govt to appoint V-Cs directly is strange: Anna University ex-V-C

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Anna University's former Vice-Chancellor (V-C) E Balagurusamy opposed a series of bills empowering the State government to appoint V-Cs for state universities directly. He alleged that Tamil Nadu is number one in corruption in higher education in the country.



In a statement, he said except BJP, all political parties support these draconian bills without understanding the implications and that this bill is very strange and unfortunate.



"In past four years of V-C appointments, governors followed a rigorous and highly transparent selection process and appointed truly eminent academicians with high integrity as V-Cs of state universities and corrupt practices have come down considerably," he said.



"Chancellor can act independently of the Council of Ministers on matters related to universities," he pointed out.



"Governor, as Chancellor, is the head of all state universities and the practice of appointing vice-chancellors by the Governor has been in vogue for decades across the country. What is the urgent need for changing a time-tested procedure now," he asked.



"This decision is like a 'tsunami' which would destroy all aspects of the university system in the state. If history is of any indication, the appointment of V-Cs by the government would certainly bring back the popular system of corruption, nepotism and favouritism and would lead to a large-scale erosion of autonomy and integrity of the University System in the state. This would ultimately result in deterioration of the quality of higher education which is already in a bad state," he said.



Recalling history, he claimed corruption and political influence in selecting V-Cs began in 2006 and continued till Shri Banwarilal Purohit joined as Governor in 2017.



"During this period, people were appointed as V-C in the aspects of kith and kin of ministers and political leaders, active members of strong loyalists of ruling parties, people belonging to predominant communities (Vote-bank politics), highest bidders," he alleged.



"A person who had spent more than two years in Delhi Tihar Jail for smuggling gold was appointed as the V-C of a reputed university. All these appointments were made by the government with the tacit support of the then governors," he said.



He said that rates were fixed to get vital posts in the universities and he listed that if syndicate members, they should pay from Rs 1-2 crore, registrars and controllers to pay Rs 2-3 crore, etc.