Lift collapse: Daughter of ex-AIADMK minister D Jayakumar booked

The three-storey marriage hall in Gummidipoondi belongs to Jayapriya, the former minister’s daughter, said the police.

Published: 15th May 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The daughter of former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, after a Class 11 boy was killed in a lift accident at a marriage hall in Tiruvallur district on Friday. The three-storey marriage hall in Gummidipoondi belongs to Jayapriya, the former minister’s daughter, said the police.

While Jayapriya is allegedly absconding, Gummidipoondi Sipcot police arrested three others —  hall supervisor D Thirunavukarasu (32) from Kandigai, lift operations in-charge S Kakkan (23) from Pulianthope, and manager B Venkatesan (40) from Periyapullapuram.

A senior police officer told TNIE that the lift was not built as per the guidelines and the supervisor claimed it was used only to ferry food and not people. “When the building was constructed in 2015, the lift, supported with wooden planks and surrounded by plastic sheets, was built as a temporary structure,” said the police officer.

The lift’s capacity is around 300 kg. On Friday, three persons carrying three huge drums of food got on the lift. This exceeded the weight limit, said the police. “At around 8 pm, Sheetal and two other colleagues boarded the lift from the ground floor to reach the second floor. When the lift was about to reach the second floor, the cable snapped and the car came crashing down. Sheetal suffered grievous head injuries and died on the spot. The other two - Vignesh (21) and Jeyaraman (25) - are undergoing treatment,” said the police.

