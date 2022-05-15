Officer ends life, blames DMK councillor

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Police registered a case against DMK panchayat union ward councillor V Hari under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and section IPC 306 (abetment of suicide). This was in connection with the death by suicide of a panchayat secretary of Ramanayinikuppam village in Anaicut, Vellore.

On Saturday, kin of the deceased, identified as Rajasekar (39), staged a blockade, demanding the arrest of the DMK panchayat union ward councillor. After the police held talks with the family members, they were allowed to take the body for the post mortem.

According to the police, panchayat secretary Rajasekar (39) had been found dead in his house on Friday around 7.30pm. The incident came to light when his wife R Gandhimathi (29) anxiously went to check on Rajasekar after finding that he was not responding to any of her calls.

Gandhimathi also found a suicide note left by her husband. The note purportedly written by Rajasekar accused Hari of harassing him. The DMK panchayat union ward councillor had allegedly taken Rs 2.50 lakh from Rajasekar under the pretext of getting a job for his brother at a ration shop, said police.

However, when Rajasekar asked Hari to return the money, he was harassed by him and received threats that he would be removed from the post, the police sources said.

Based on a complaint lodged by his wife Gandhimathi, the Veppankuppam police filed a case against Hari under the SC/ST (POA) Act. Superintendent of police S Rajesh Kannan went to the spot and conducted an inquiry. Further probe is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)