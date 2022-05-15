STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN NSUI chairman Srimaan Ramachandra launches blood donation awareness campaign

Srimaan formed a partnership with Facebook along with the aid of WHO to help TN blood banks connect with donors easily.

Published: 15th May 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 02:13 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Srimaan Ramachandra Raja, Chairman of NSUI Tamil Nadu, has launched a campaign to capitalise on the country's growing social media usage to encourage more citizens to donate blood on a regular basis.

“COVID-19 has put a burden on our healthcare system, making it more difficult to sustain the blood banks that so many people rely on,” said Srimaan. “At the same time, the excessive use of social media during the pandemic seemed like a chance to draw attention to a negative effect that could be avoided.”

Srimaan formed a partnership with Facebook along with the aid of WHO to help TN blood banks connect with donors easily. By visiting a dedicated Facebook page, users may learn about the right procedure for donating blood and locate a donation site near them. There are currently over 10,000 followers on the page.

