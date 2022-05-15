STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN panel bins quarry proposal to protect blackbuck population

The limited space available in the sanctuary, along with scarcity of food and water especially during summer, poses a threat to their survival.  

Published: 15th May 2022

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) has recently rejected a proposal for establishing a large stone quarry in Padmanabamangalam village in Srivaigundam taluk in Thoothukudi district, even though the site was located outside the notified ecological sensitive zone (ESZ) of Vallanadu Blackbuck Sanctuary. 

The committee’s decision follows an application filed by D Mohanraj for environmental clearance to undertake rough stone and gravel quarry on 31 acres. The project was appraised in 2019 and Terms of Reference (ToR) issued and public hearing conducted on November 17, 2020. The project site is 1.6 km away from the boundary of the sanctuary and around 1 km from ESZ. 

However, SEAC in the recent meeting had decided not to recommend the proposal for granting environmental clearance saying, “Mining in large areas will have devastating effects on the life of blackbucks, an endangered schedule-1 species. If this project is allowed, these blackbucks may get trapped in the mining area even with fencing. Hence, in order to protect the endangered animals, the committee is of the opinion that environmental clearance is not recommended.”

Vallanadu sanctuary is an abode for blackbucks in India. This is an isolated hillock with scrub jungle. Blackbucks are sensitive to environmental pressures and adequate land is required for their survival. The limited space available in the sanctuary, along with scarcity of food and water especially during summer, poses a threat to their survival.  

SEAC has considered a report submitted by wildlife conservationist B Sugirtharaj Kovilpillai, who said there is evidence of blackbucks frequently foraging and grazing 5 km away from the sanctuary along roads, farms, and tanks. 

“In Vallanadu sanctuary, blackbucks are seen spending the night in the grass fallow outside and moving towards the forests only when disturbance levels increase in the outside areas. It therefore appears that the preferred habitat lies in the eastern fallow outside the sanctuary (where the quarry is proposed),” he said. 

A study titled ‘Distribution Patterns and Habitat Requirements of Blackbucks in Vallanadu Blackbuck Sanctuary Implications for Conservation and Management’ published in Indian Forester in 2014 also says, “The open fallow outside the eastern edge offers water and forage and good staging sites for the males but not adequate protection. This patch is about 3 sq.km surrounded by activities such as mining, real estate etc. The open fallow grasslands may serve as important breeding areas of the blackbucks and need to be conserved alongside the sanctuary,” the study report says. 

