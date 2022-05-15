STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vellore panchayat secretary ends life, blames DMK councillor

According to the police, panchayat secretary Rajasekar (39) had been found dead in his house on Friday around 7.30pm.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A case was filed against DMK panchayat union ward councillor V Hari under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and section IPC 306 (abetment of suicide). This was in connection with the death by suicide of a panchayat secretary of Ramanayinikuppam village in Anaicut, Vellore.

On Saturday, kin of the deceased, identified as Rajasekar (39), staged a blockade, demanding the arrest of Hari. After the police held talks with the family members, they were allowed to take the body for the post mortem.

According to the police, panchayat secretary Rajasekar (39) had been found dead in his house on Friday around 7.30pm. The incident came to light when his wife R Gandhimathi (29) anxiously went to check on him after finding that Rajasekar was not responding to her calls.

Gandhimathi also found a suicide note left by her husband. The note purportedly written by Rajasekar accused Hari of harassing him. The DMK councillor allegedly took `2.50 lakh from Rajasekar under the pretext of getting a job for his brother at a ration shop. But when Rajasekar asked Hari to return the money, he was harassed by him and received threats that he would be removed from the post, the police sources said.

Based on a complaint lodged by his wife Gandhimathi, Veppankuppam police filed a case against Hari under the SC/ST (POA) Act. SP S Rajesh Kannan went to the spot and conducted an inquiry. Further probe is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

