Vellore panchayat secretary ends life, blames DMK councillor

VELLORE: A case was filed against DMK panchayat union ward councillor V Hari under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and section IPC 306 (abetment of suicide). This was in connection with the death by suicide of a panchayat secretary of Ramanayinikuppam village in Anaicut, Vellore.
On Saturday, kin of the deceased, identified as Rajasekar (39), staged a blockade, demanding the arrest of Hari. After the police held talks with the family members, they were allowed to take the body for the post mortem.
According to the police, panchayat secretary Rajasekar (39) had been found dead in his house on Friday around 7.30pm. The incident came to light when his wife R Gandhimathi (29) anxiously went to check on him after finding that Rajasekar was not responding to her calls.
Gandhimathi also found a suicide note left by her husband. The note purportedly written by Rajasekar accused Hari of harassing him. The DMK councillor allegedly took `2.50 lakh from Rajasekar under the pretext of getting a job for his brother at a ration shop. But when Rajasekar asked Hari to return the money, he was harassed by him and received threats that he would be removed from the post, the police sources said.
Based on a complaint lodged by his wife Gandhimathi, Veppankuppam police filed a case against Hari under the SC/ST (POA) Act. SP S Rajesh Kannan went to the spot and conducted an inquiry. Further probe is on.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)
VELLORE: A case was filed against DMK panchayat union ward councillor V Hari under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and section IPC 306 (abetment of suicide). This was in connection with the death by suicide of a panchayat secretary of Ramanayinikuppam village in Anaicut, Vellore.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
IPL 2022: In-form Gujarat Titans tame CSK to secure top-two finish
Infra company stops highway work for 54 days for python to incubate eggs in Kerala's Kasaragod
Batting first was not a good idea: Dhoni after Gujarat loss
Government health centres dumping biomedical waste into canal along Perambalur highway, say activists
Staff crunch forces railway gangmen to do extra time in summer too
IPL 2022: All-round Rajasthan humble LSG by 24 runs, inch closer to play-offs