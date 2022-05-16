STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kovai youth tries to slit grandmom’s throat, held

An unemployed man allegedly tried to slit his grandmother's throat after she asked him to settle his debt. The elderly woman was admitted to CMCH and is critical.  

Published: 16th May 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:   An unemployed man (25) allegedly tried to slit his grandmother’s throat after she asked him to settle his debt. The elderly woman was admitted to CMCH and is critical.  

Police said, the suspect C Karthik (25) was an electrician residing in a rented house in Vaithiyar Arumugam Udaiyar Street in Telungupalayam in the city with his younger brother Alagarsamy (21) and grandmother G Meena (75). Police added, the suspect had bought a bike under finance three months ago and borrowed `15,000 from the house owner to run the family. Recently, he met with an accident and was not able to settle the debt. 

On Saturday, his grandmother allegedly forced him to go to work to settle the debts. A heated argument ensued and he allegedly slit her throat with a weapon and fled from the house, police said. Alagarsamy, who later reached home, rushed Meena to CMCH. Selvapuram police arrested Karthik in the night.

