‘MDT-23, tiger captured from Masinagudi has recovered, will remain housed in Mysuru’

MDT-23, a tiger captured from Masinagudi last year and being treated in the rescue and rehabilitation centre in Mysuru, has recovered and adapted to its daily routine.

Published: 16th May 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Representational Image

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  MDT-23, a tiger captured from Masinagudi last year and being treated in the rescue and rehabilitation centre in Mysuru, has recovered and adapted to its daily routine, said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary for Environmental Climate Change and Forests.

Sahu told TNIE, “During the time of capture in October, the animal had some wounds following a fight with another tiger, apart from maggot infestation. Veterinarians cleaned the wounds and treated them with antibiotics.

The wound has healed and now there is no treatment.” The animal is eating well, drinking enough water, and has gained weight, she added. Asked if the animal would be moved out of the centre, she replied in the negative. “The TN forest department has no plan to bring him to the Vandalur zoo,” she said.

D Venkatesh, Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), said, “Theppakkadu veterinary assistant surgeon K Rajesh Kumar has been assigned to monitor the tiger once in a month.” Venkatesh added the staff are monitoring ‘Rivaldo’, a wild elephant, that  used to enter human habitation in Vaalaithottam and Mavanalla near Masinagudi. It has not made any attempt to venture close to human habitations so far, he said.

MDT-23 Tiger
