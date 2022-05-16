Reconstruction of Navalpur Bridge to be completed by January 2023

By Express News Service

RANIPET: To address traffic woes in Ranipet, the reconstruction of the existing road-over-bridge at Navalpur has been scheduled to be completed by January 2023. Around 25% of works have been completed so far, said Minister of Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi on Saturday while inspecting the ongoing works.

Around 26 pillars had been constructed and now, the road laying works was in progress. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is carrying out the project at an estimated cost of Rs 26.63 crore. The project took off in the month of August 2020 and its works were put off briefly, owing to the pandemic.

The bridge that runs over a railway track at Navalpur forms part of the Chennai - Bengaluru national highway in Ranipet and the route leads to the neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh.

S Vinoth, a resident of Navalpur and ward councillor, said, "Heavy vehicles, vegetable and fruit-laden vehicles heading to Koyembedu in Chennai had to take this route. However, the size of the bridge was not enough to handle the ever-growing vehicular population and, therefore, it started causing severe traffic congestion."

Motorists will, otherwise, have to travel 20 kilometres or more via Vellore to reach the neighbouring State, if they do not want to be caught in traffic snarls, the resident said, adding that the reconstruction of the existing bridge, once completed, would address these traffic issues. Meanwhile, an NHAI officer told TNIE, "We are speeding up the work and will complete the project within the estimated period."