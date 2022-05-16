Replace CWMA with new panel, demand farmers 

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee (CRRC), an umbrella organisation of political outfits and farmer associations, has demanded replacement of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) with a new one along the lines of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). A resolution to this effect was adopted at a State-level seminar organised by CRRC in Thanjavur on Saturday.

At the seminar, CRRC coordinator P Maniyarasan said the CWMA has not ensured monthly release of Cauvery water due for TN. The current chairperson of the authority, S K Haldar, has been repeatedly placing the Mekedatu dam proposal by Karnataka at authority meetings. Due to stiff opposition by Tamil Nadu officials the same was not taken up by discussion, he added. Thus the present authority must be disbanded and the chairperson removed, he said.

Another resolution called for all political parties and farmer associations to jointly oppose the proposal to construct a new dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu. If the dam is constructed not even a single drop of Cauvery water would reach Tamil Nadu, Maniyarasan said. The CRRC also demanded the repeal of the Dam Safety Act claiming that it takes away the powers of the State governments over dams .