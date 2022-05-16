STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sexual assault of boy: Four juvenile suspects still at large

Krishnagiri police are yet to nab four boys who allegedly sexually assaulted a Class 7 boy near Uthangarai.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  Krishnagiri police are yet to nab four boys who allegedly sexually assaulted a Class 7 boy near Uthangarai. A 12-year-old boy, who was living with his grandmother, was sexually assaulted by four juvenile boys who were aged 15-17 years studying Class X, XI and diploma in April and the issue came to light in May.

On May 5, Childline staff Ramesh and Protection Officer (institutional care) Kasthuri from District Child Protection Unit filed a complaint with the Singarapettai police who registered a case under Section 5 (g) r/w 6 of the POCSO Act.  However, the four juveniles were not secured and produced before Juvenile Justice Board so far.

Krishnagiri Child Welfare Committee member Amalraj, said, “The efforts of Child Welfare Committee went in vain as additional SP C Sangu is showing lethargy in the case. We spoke to Singarapettai Police Inspector P Selvaraju who is also reluctant to act.”

Singarapettai inspector Selvaraju, denying the claims, told TNIE they were planning to arrest the students after they write the board exams. When asked for which class the four juveniles would be taking board exams, Selvaraju said he only knew their ages.

Vidya Reddy of the NGO, Tulir, Centre for the Prevention & Healing of Child Sexual Abuse, said, “It seems there is different approach when investigating a POCSO case, depending on the victim’s gender.” Recalling her experience while assisting with a POCSO case in 2014, she said, “The father of the male victim said he was thankful he had a son as he can’t get pregnant.

The ‘National Study on Child Abuse’ and other research and academic studies indicate there is hardly any difference between abuse happening to boys and girls.  Krishnagiri SP Saroj Kumar Thakur did not respond to calls. 

