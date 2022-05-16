Tamil Nadu puts tourism back on map

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the one year of the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Department of Tourism has managed to provide boosters to a sector hit badly by the pandemic. The government is keen on developing tourism in the State. One of the major agendas is formulating Tourism Destination Development Scheme. Under this scheme, new destinations in the State will be developed and existing amenities will be upgraded, Sandeep Nanduri, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, told TNIE.

The government is also in the final stages of framing a tourism policy with an aim to confer industry status to tourism. Water sports and beach activities also will be developed in five locations. Apart from these adventures, works are in progress to develop caravan and camping tourism, Nanduri added.

VKT Balan, founder and chairman of Madura Travel Service Limited, said, “In the last 10 years, tourism in Tamil Nadu has not seen any development. Public-private partnership initiatives were ignored and opinions or suggestions from the stakeholders were not considered.”

However, in the past year of the DMK rule, a lot of changes have been made. “We are seeing signs of revival. The Chief Minister is giving importance to the sector and after years, the government is working to give permits for tourist vehicles,” Balan added.

The government is also developing trekking tourism in the western hills. It will also give job opportunities for the tribal population in the region, he said. “Though we are seeing some developments, one year is still too early to judge. But many positive things are happening.

Revival of Hop on Hop off tour is one of them. The Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram can also bring a lot of footfall,” said T Natarajan, CEO at GRT Hotels and Resorts Private Limited. He added that the government was taking this sector in a good direction, giving opportunities to all stakeholders.

A tour operator said the present government is focusing on conducting exhibitions and melas, which is a welcome move. Tamil Nadu has many religious places and is known for its culture. The State has the capacity to draw many international and domestic tourists.

