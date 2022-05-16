STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two pendants excavated in Vembakottai

Published: 16th May 2022 05:28 AM

The ivory pendant is 5 cm in length and the terracotta one is 2.2 cm long. They weigh over 60 gm each .

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Two pendants—one ivory and another terracotta—were unearthed during the archeological excavation at Vembakottai in the district on Saturday. State Minister Thangam Thennarasu shared the details of the findings on his Twitter handle. 

“The ivory pendant is 5 cm in length, 0.8 cm in diameter, and weighs 61 gm. The terracotta pendant is 2.2 cm long, 1.01 cm in diameter and weighs 65.40 gm,” the tweet read. 

It is to be recalled that archaeologists had excavated a well-decorated terracotta lamp in the Vembakottai site located on the bank of the Vaippar River in the first week of May. 

The State government began excavation at the site in March and various Sangam era artefacts, including shell bangles, hopscotches, pot shreds, and beads were found. 

