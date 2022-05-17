STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bottles removed from Kattery Park

A day after TNIE exposed the dumping of empty liquor bottles along the road at Kattery Park near Coonoor, the local Panchayat on Monday cleared the bottles.

Published: 17th May 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Workers removing empty liquor bottles at Kattery Park near Coonoor after Collector’s order | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A day after TNIE exposed the dumping of empty liquor bottles along the road at Kattery Park near Coonoor, the local Panchayat on Monday cleared the bottles. N Sadiq Ali, founder of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) appreciated the district administration for the prompt response, 

“Nilgiris is an environmentally sensitive area and a haven for a variety of wildlife. So, the Collector should allot a WhatsApp number so that public can directly send their complaints and photographs if they see waste dumped in forest boundaries. Moreover, a hefty fine should be imposed on locals caught dumping waste. CCTV cameras should be installed at vantage spots to monitor dumping,” he said.

The district administration on Sunday started a drive to refund Rs 10 for every empty liquor bottle returned by consumers. District Collector SP Amrith said they are keen on raising awareness among the tourists on the ecologically sensitive area in The Nilgiris to reduce littering.

