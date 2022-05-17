Delay in test results leaves teacher aspirants worried

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board’s (TRB) unprecedented delay to publish the results of PG-TRB exams that were held between February 12 and 20 this year, has left the aspirants worried. They request the DMK government to take steps to declare results at the earliest and subsequently fill teacher vacancies in government schools across State. Meanwhile, TRB Chairman G Latha has now announced that the results can be expected by July end.

On September 9, the TRB issued a notification to recruit postgraduate (PG) candidates for 2,207 vacancies. The TRB gave candidates one week’s time to raise objections to the answer keys published on the board’s website. “In previous years, the final results were published within one month of releasing the answer sheets. However, it is taking a great deal of time this year,” aspirants rued.

Speaking to TNIE, Madurai-native S Anbarasan said though he had a PG degree in Botany, he could earn only a paltry sum of `10,000 per month while working at a private school in Madurai. “Unable to make ends meet with this salary, I shifted to Coimbatore. Here, I take home `20,000 every month, but then other problems cropped up. It’s very hard now to attend family functions and get-togethers,” he added.

This was also Dindigul-resident M Suresh’s third attempt at the recruitment test. Previously, he had appeared for it in July 2017 and May 2019. “Both these times, the results were announced within a month of answer sheet release and the chosen candidates joined duty immediately. We don’t know why everything is getting delayed this time. Rumours are rife that some officials and ministers were allegedly receiving bribes for indirectly filling up the posts. We request Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and ensure justice for the aspirants, some of whom have been waiting for this appointment for over 10 years,” Suresh said.

Meanwhile, TRB Chairman G Latha, in a press release said, “We are conducting a review of answer scripts by bringing in experts in various subjects. However, annual examinations and semester examinations are underway in schools and colleges across the State. So, the publishing of answer scripts may take another 45 days of time. The final list of selected candidates may be out by July end.”