Teenager stabs classmate over mango seed row

A Class X boy has been booked in an attempt to murder case near Kaveripattinam on Monday for assaulting his classmate with a knife.

KRISHNAGIRI:  A Class X boy has been booked in an attempt to murder case near Kaveripattinam on Monday for assaulting his classmate with a knife. Police said, on Saturday, two government school Class X students - Rakesh* and Senthil* started fighting after one threw a mango seed at the other in their school.

While heated arguments were exchanged, Rakesh informed his classmate, Ramesh* regarding this. Senthil* did not attend a special class in his school on Sunday. Ramesh* allegedly sent a life-threatening message to him on Sunday. When Senthil* asked about a life threatening message the following day at around 9 am, Ramesh* stabbed him with a knife from his bag in school premises.Senthil* was rushed to Kaveripattinam Upgraded Primary Health Centre for treatment.

A case was booked under various section of the IPC.  Krishnagiri District Education Officer (DEO) Ponmudi said, he is yet to enquire the school headmaster about the incident. Assistant Project Officer Narayanan ensured that further enquiry will soon be done by DEO.

(*names changed)

