Farmers in Coimbatore send strong message to police with flowers

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a novel protest, a group of farmers and social activists Tuesday gathered in front of the Karumathampatti police station to felicitate the police officers by offering bouquets and sweets to condemn the branding of social activists as anti-social elements.

Members of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathugappu Sangam and social activists had called for the protest to condemn police for allegedly portraying four social activists as anti-social elements. As soon as the protesters assembled in front of Karumathampatti police station, the personnel refused to accept the flowers. Senior officers stepped in and held negotiations with them.

"Activists D Prabakaran from Elachipalayam, K Velusamy (president of Kaniyur village panchayat) from Unjapalayam and Jayakumar from Karavali Madhappur participated in several protests --against opening of Tasmac shops, seeking toll exemption for people living near Kaniyur toll plaza, seeking bus shelter at Unjapalayam junction and demanding government compensation for families of victims of the Somanur bus stand collapse--in 2017 and now they face police cases.

The bonds under 110 CrPC on them were withdrawn only after our opposition. But still, they are treated by police like rowdy elements and police opened history sheets in their name to portray them as rowdies. We urged the police to revoke this. Senior officers accepted our demand and assured of the best,"said Easan Murugasamy, an advocate and functionary of the association.