Make movies that highlight rational views to counter communal, oppressive forces: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday appealed to filmmakers to highlight rational views in order to counter communal and oppressive forces. Stalin made the appeal after releasing a book The Dalit Truth - The battles of realising Ambedkar’s vision edited by retired IAS officer K Raju.

Stalin said the Dravidian movement has used the film industry as a tool to take revolutionary views to the people. Leaders like Arignar Anna and Kalaignar and many others spoke about progressive thoughts through movies.

Stalin also recalled that he had acted as a progressive youth in the film Ore Ratham, based on the story written by Kalaignar. Referring to the upcoming movie of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nenjukku Needhi, the CM said, the movie speaks about the rights given by Ambedkar through the Constitution.