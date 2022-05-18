STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Planning CCI-like entity, will buy cotton in bulk, says TN minister

A farmer working on a cotton field near Tiruchy (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar)

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

RANIPET:  The State government is planning to establish a Cotton Corporation of India-like entity to reduce Tamil Nadu’s dependency on other States and procure cotton directly from farmers across the State, Handloom and Textiles Minister R Gandhi told TNIE on Tuesday. As per the instructions of Chief Minister MK Stalin we are working on feasibility and financial resources needed to set up the entity, the minister said. 

Amid unsustainable yarn prices and TN textile units going on a two-day lockdown, the Ranipet MLA told TNIE, “CCI procures 120 lakh bales of cotton a year, but TN gets just five lakh bales. We buy cotton from CCI godowns in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.”

According to Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, Principal Secretary, Textiles and Handloom Department, Tamil Nadu produces 3.4 to 4 lakh bales against its requirement of 120 lakh bales. “Cotton is cultivated mostly in Coimbatore and Erode regions and to some extent in Virudunagar region,” Yadav said. Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association special advisor Dr Venkatachalam said he made a proposal to the State government to establish a CCI-like entity when cotton price was Rs 65,000 per candy. 

‘Centre should resolve cotton price rise crisis’

The price has touched Rs 1.17 lakh a candy now, Venkatachalam said. As of April 30, TN faced a shortage of 2,25,000 bales of cotton arrival in 2021- 22 compared to 2020-21. “Sustainable Cotton Cultivation Mission will be implemented at Rs 15.31 crore with State and Union government funding to increase cotton yield in 2022-23,” the latest agriculture budget said.

An official from TN Handloom and Textiles Ministry said they have requested funds from the Centre to improve production. While stating that CCI doesn’t have a godown in TN, the minister said district collectors have been asked to ensure that yarn mills release their excess stock.

“There is no hoarding in TN but we have to understand practical issues in the business. A seller doesn’t want to sell yarn at a lower price bought at a higher price,” Gandhi said. The minister also urged the Centre to extend the relief from cotton import duty and cess beyond September 30. TN government and the CM have given numerous representations to Union ministers, but resolving the price crisis lies with the Centre, he added.

TN gets just 5 lakh bales from CCI

CCI procures 120 lakh bales of cotton a year, but TN gets just five lakh bales. Tamil Nadu buys cotton from CCI godowns in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. 

