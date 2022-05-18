RTOs, police don’t have power to impound one’s driving licence, says Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Regional Transport Officers and police officers in Tamil Nadu do not have the power to impound a person’s driving licence and can only take steps to cancel it, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court said recently while hearing a petition filed by K Perumal, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) driver.

Following an accident in Virudhunagar on April 2 this year, the Vembakottai police registered an FIR against Perumal and seized his driving licence. The document was later handed over to the Virudhunagar Regional Transport Officer. As Perumal’s representation to the authorities to return his licence went in vain, he approached the court.

Perusing the Motor Vehicles Act, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy observed the authorities only have the power to cancel a person’s licence under certain circumstances. The authorities seized the licence without issuing any show-cause notice to the petitioner, the judge said, and directed them to return the licence within a week.