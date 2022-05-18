Tangedco’s centralised customer care centre Minnagam addresses 8.3 lakh plaints in 11 months

S Guruvanmikanathan By

CHENNAI : In the 11 months since it was unveiled by Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 20, 2021, Tangedco’s centralised customer care centre Minnagam addressed over 8.3 lakh power-related complaints across the State, according to data from the utility.

A senior official told TNIE that the centre functioned at Tangedco’s head office on Mount Road in Chennai and reachable by public on 9498794987. Minnagam has 195 employees working in three shifts to address customer grievances round the clock.

A technical staff (engineering) said, “Besides power-related grievances, we receive 37 different types of complaints, including issues with switching connections and billing. Moreover, we clear consumers’ doubts on applying for new connections and types of documents to submit.”

R Aishwarya of Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai told TNIE that a few days ago, she lodged a complaint with Minnagam that sparks often came out of a pillar box near her residence. She said the issue was solved immediately. SP Aravind, a resident of Thirumalai Nagar in Tiruppur, said he called Minnagam a couple of months ago to lodge a complaint about a damaged electric pole in his area. A team from Tangedco arrived at the spot within 30 minutes and the work was completed within a day.

S Vignesh, a resident of North Main Street in Thanjavur, said his office received power only in two phases despite its having a three-phase connection. After he lodged a complaint with Minnagam, he started receiving power in all three phases. He highlighted that none sought bribe.

The formation of Minnagam was a response to demands by consumers for a statewide centralised customer care centre as against the toll-free 1912 district-wise helpline in the past. In a recent press meeting, Power Minister V Senthil Balaji requested the public to utilise Minnagam to sort out their power-related complaints.

