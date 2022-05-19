Academics question government’s CUET stance

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With this Sunday being the last day to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), over eight lakh aspirants from across the country have already applied for the exam. The UGC’s decision to mandate all admissions in Central Universities through CUET had invoked mixed reactions from academicians.

While some said the exam would do away with the high cut-off mark culture of universities, others said it would promote coaching culture. TN had strongly objected to the CUET and also passed a resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to revoke the decision. But some academicians feel the government’s opposition would only deprive Tamil students a chance to study in Central Universities.

“At least 84 universities in India have adopted CUET this year and the figure will keep increasing. The government must actually create awareness on the CUET and help students prepare for it,” said former Anna University V-C E Balagurusamy.

Concurring, a faculty member of the Central University of Tamil Nadu said only 42% of students in CUTN are from TN. “The main reason for the poor enrolment figure is lack of awareness,” the faculty member added.

Meanwhile, Avinashilingam University for Women in Coimbatore has adopted CUET for admissions this year. V-C of the university Bharathi Harishankar said, “The CUET has its own advantages. We will get students from across India, and students won’t have to appear for multiple entrance tests.”