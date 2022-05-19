STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bail plea of policeman in Sathankulam case dismissed

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a bail petition filed by P Raghu Ganesh, one of the policemen arrested in Sathankulam custodial death case.

Published: 19th May 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a bail petition filed by P Raghu Ganesh, one of the policemen arrested in Sathankulam custodial death case. In his  petition, he said the trial might not be completed in the near future. Only 22 out of 105 witnesses have been examined so far despite the High Court’s direction to conduct a speedy trial, Ganesh added.

Justice K Murali Shankar noted that the previous bail petitions filed by Ganesh were rejected by the Supreme Court and the High Court and there has been no major change in the circumstances of the case since then. Also, a long period of incarceration or the fact that the trial is not likely to be concluded in the near future are not sufficient reasons to grant bail, the judge opined.

The regular functioning of the subordinate court was affected during the pandemic period, he pointed out.“Since the petitioner was working in the police station concerned, there is a strong possibility that the petitioner may intimidate or influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence,” the judge said.

